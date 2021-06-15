John Cena Comments On Returning To WWE and How The Pandemic Helped Wrestlers

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, John Cena commented on returning to WWE and said “I very much look forward to wearing jorts again. It’s been too long.” Cena said he looks forward to crowds returning and he’s happy for the roster:

“I as a performer, am happy for the WWE to have crowds again. I really look forward to get back in front of those crowds. But I am happy for everybody that their music can hit and they can feel that genuine excitement that makes all of our hearts beat.”

Cena also commented on how the pandemic helped wrestlers:

“I don’t think I would have done very well in this atmosphere without an audience. But I also think that this time without an audience has allowed performers like Roman Reigns for example, to unobstructively mold his character. If you send Roman Reigns from city to city with paying audience after paying audience, there may be some audiences that don’t even care what he has to say. They just want to boo him or cheer him or whatever. Without that, especially developing your character and trying to get the message across, like trying to hand someone your business card. I think Roman has absolutely needed this time and in it he has developed his personality and found out who he is. Now when he goes back to live audiences, they aren’t confused. He’s spent this 15 month block defining who he is and he’s the one who can benefit from this.”