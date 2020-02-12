John Cena Comments On Smackdown Return

As noted, John Cena will be returning to WWE SmackDown on Friday, February 28 at the TD Garden in Boston.

Cena took to Twitter today and joked that he will be there to promote The Invisible Man. He thanked WWE for allowing him to promote the project.

“Thank you to @WWE for allowing me the opportunity to come to #Smackdown @WWEonFOX to promote a project nearly 20 years in the making. #InvisibleMan [raised hand emoji] [grinning face emoji],” Cena tweeted.

The Invisible Man is a science fiction horror movie that hits theaters on February 28.

Cena’s involvement with the movie has not been officially announced, but it looks like he’s just joking about the film and his “you can’t see me” catchphrase. The WWE website commented on Cena’s tweet on The Invisible Man and wrote, “Although you can see him on SmackDown later this month, Cena took to Twitter to joke about all the times he has told us we, well, can’t.”

You can see Cena’s full tweet below: