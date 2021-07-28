John Cena Comments On The Rock Possibly Returning To WWE

While speaking to ETOnline.com, John Cena commented on The Rock possibly returning to WWE:

“Dwayne Johnson is a star in his own universe. There is no one like him. There will never be anyone like him. For him to be gracious enough to return to WWE, it’s own global entertainment phenomenon, that’s great for WWE and it is great for The Rock.”

“As a fan of WWE, I really hope he returns. I think it would be special for everyone.”

Johnson recently said to ETOnline that “there’s nothing” he could tease in regards to a WWE return. It’s been rumored in recent months that The Rock will face Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 38 in Dallas, Texas.