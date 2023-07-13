John Cena Comments On The Upcoming Barbie Movie While Dressed Up In Costume

In costume, John Cena, who appears in the upcoming Barbie film as the mermaid version of Ken, spoke with iHollywoodTV about the film.

“I was blown away with the concept. I think it’s going to be a movie that all audiences enjoy. I think it’s going to be a movie that evokes conversation. And I think it’s going to be beautifully, visually appealing and I think the ideas behind it — I think the audience will walk away with a mixed bag of opinions, which I think is the greatest form of entertainment; when you have, like, one universal feel about a project, it’s not that it’s bad, but I think when people can get into fiery debate about something, I think that that’s good. I like that versatility, I guess.”

The movie is scheduled to be released on July 21st. Cena’s comments are at 18:52 in the video below: