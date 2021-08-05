John Cena Comments On Why WWE’s Future Could Be “A Little Bit Less Stable”

John Cena recently did an interview with USAToday.com and talked about his return to WWE as a part-timer:

“Man, I wish there was some sort of fountain of youth where I could be a full-time contributor. The longer they continue to bet on an aging prospect, that makes (WWE’s) future a little bit less stable. I used to chastise people for not working as efficiently as the WWE. And as a young man, I failed big. I was judgmental and I was apprehensive and I wanted to be back in the ring because I loved that immediate gratification.”

Cena is currently scheduled to challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Title at Summerslam on Saturday, August 21st.