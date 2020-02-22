John Cena Commercials, WWE Backstage & The Bump Notes For WM 36 Week

– WWE Backstage on FS1 will air live from Tampa, Florida for WrestleMania 36 Week. There’s no word yet on if it will be the March 31 episode for a WrestleMania 36 preview, or if it will be the April 7 episode to cover fallout from the loaded week. On a related note, WWE’s The Bump will broadcast live from WrestleMania 36 Axxess on Wednesday, April 1 at 10am ET. They will then air live special episodes of The Bump from April 2-4 at 1pm ET. The day of WrestleMania 36, April 5, will feature a live special edition of The Bump from Raymond James Stadium at 1pm ET. The Bump airs on all WWE Digital platforms.

– The official Experian YouTube channel has released two of their recent commercials with John Cena, which are airing on TV now. You can see the “Relationship” commercial below, and also the “World” commercial below. Cena will be returning to WWE TV on next Friday’s SmackDown on FOX, from his hometown of Boston. The show is being billed as a special edition because of his return. The future WWE Hall of Famer is being rumored for a WrestleMania 36 match against Elias.