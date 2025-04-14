John Cena Confirmed For Post-WrestleMania 41 Edition Of WWE RAW In Las Vegas

WWE and the T-Mobile Arena have officially announced that 16-time World Champion John Cena will appear on the post-WrestleMania 41 episode of Monday Night RAW, taking place live from Las Vegas, Nevada.

The special edition of RAW will emanate from the T-Mobile Arena on Monday, April 21, just one night after WrestleMania 41 wraps up at Allegiant Stadium, also located in Las Vegas. Cena is set to headline night two of WrestleMania in a high-stakes clash against Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. If victorious, Cena would make history by becoming the first-ever 17-time recognized world champion in WWE history.

In addition to Cena, several top stars are also being advertised for the show, including WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER, Jey Uso, AJ Styles, Rey Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and The New Day.

This RAW episode is expected to be one of the most eventful of the year as WWE kicks off the fallout from its biggest show of 2025.