John Cena Confirms Upcoming WWE Return On The Tonight Show

John Cena appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night and confirmed his upcoming WWE return. Fallon asked Cena about the rumors of his WWE return. Cena responded-

“Those rumors are true. I will definitely be back to the WWE, I just don’t know when.”

Cena noted that he ha not wrestled his last match and can’t wait to wrestle his next. He also said he has multiple movies in the works, and the insurance policies for those projects prevent him from wrestling for WWE. Cena said these opportunities have led to other opportunities, but “the insurance doesn’t let you go wrestle on the weekends.”

Cena is rumored to return at WWE SummerSlam on August 21, to challenge WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. He has not wrestled since losing to “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36 in 2019.