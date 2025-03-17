John Cena Confronts WWE Fans Over Years Of Criticism On RAW

John Cena’s return to WWE Raw was met with an overwhelmingly negative reception, as the entire arena erupted in boos the moment he stepped into the ring. Despite sporting his familiar theme song and signature gear, the hostility was palpable.

The crowd was split, chanting “Let’s Go, Cena” and “Cena Sucks.” When Cena teased leaving the ring, the boos intensified, and chants of “Sold Out” filled the arena. The 16-time world champion then took the microphone and unleashed his frustrations, delivering one of the most scathing promos of his career.

Cena claimed that for 25 years, he had been trapped in an abusive relationship with the fans, who had bullied him while expecting him to keep smiling. As the audience erupted in an expletive-laden chant, Cena remained unfazed, declaring that he was neither a babyface nor a heel—just a human being.

He reminded them how they hated him when he first started, yet when he changed himself to gain their approval, their support was fleeting. No matter how much he won, it was never enough for them. Cena said he had given a decade of his life to the fans, but their demands never ceased. His retirement announcement had been his way of trying to make peace with them one last time—only for them to ruin that, too.

Taking it further, Cena accused the fans of never truly supporting him, claiming they only saw him as a joke, a toy, and a brand to profit from. He pointed out how they wore his slogans on their shirts, yet never truly understood the meaning behind them. He called their relationship toxic and declared that he was breaking up with them—whether they liked it or not.

Cena then turned his attention to Cody Rhodes, saying that the fans were ready to build Rhodes up, just so they could eventually discard him, the same way they did to him. He called their actions pathetic, insisting that they had taken everything from him while giving him nothing in return. He concluded by saying that deep down, the fans knew he was right, and that’s why they hated to hear it.

John Cena has arrived and with no new music or attire. LISTEN. TO. THE. CROWD.#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/qRDqw33kvh — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) March 17, 2025

Red hot “Let’s go Cena” “Cena Sucks” chants from the Belgium crowd.#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/amze9j5q9R — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) March 17, 2025

“For 25 years I’ve been the victim of an abusive relationship.” JOHN CENA IS GOING OFF!#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/Ci80GL9RDH — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) March 17, 2025

unreal scenes happening before our very eyes…#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/r02VmVRGFE — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) March 17, 2025

John Cena: "My point is, no matter what I do, it is never enough, and you should all be ashamed of yourselves."#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/s4y76Yxhf1 — 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) March 17, 2025