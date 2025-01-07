John Cena Declares Himself For 2025 WWE Men’s Royal Rumble Match

WWE legend and 16-time World Champion John Cena made his highly-anticipated return to the company on Monday night’s RAW Netflix debut from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California. Cena took part in a promo segment, where he announced that he will be entering the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble match and intends to head to WrestleMania 41 and capture a record-breaking 17th world title.
The 2025 WWE Royal Rumble PLE will take place on Saturday, February 1, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
