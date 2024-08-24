John Cena Discusses Possibly Getting A WWE Title Shot During His Retirement Tour

WWE legend and 16-time World Champion John Cena appeared on Club Shay Shay to talk about a number of pro wrestling related topics, including his hopes for the retirement tour.

Cena said, “I hope everyone can come to these events and either relive memories they might have had over the past 23 years, or make new memories.”

On a possible final run with a world title:

“I think what’s interesting about the tour is there is some jackpot long shot scenarios where [winning a 17th World Championship] can happen. But to win a number one contendership in the story driven purpose? You have to earn it.”

On the story potential of building toward a final title reign:

“‘At that point? I don’t give a f**k who it’s with, as long as I can just get a chance, right? But I also, having been that champion, I respect the process and I don’t ever want to take somebody’s spot.”

You can check out Cena’s comments in the video below.