John Cena Donates $1 Million To Black Lives Matter Foundation

John Cena has donated $1 million dollars to the Black Lives Matter Foundation.

K-Pop band BTS donated $1 million dollars which was then matched by their fans’ fundraising efforts. Cena then decided to match the donations which brings the total donation amount to $3 million dollars.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, John Cena commented on the band:

“I became interested in the fact that they are a Korean pop band and they were the first Korean pop band to actually connect everybody throughout the world.”

“They have fans throughout the world, so being in live entertainment, I was like, ‘Wow! That’s interesting. How do they do this?’”

“Then I began listening to their music and listen to the message they send to their fans, and it’s one of self-love and self-reflection and being confident in yourself even though you may be different.”