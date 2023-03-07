John Cena Explains His Emotional Reaction On WWE RAW

John Cena made his return to WWE television on Monday night during RAW, and he was visibly emotional when he first walked out to the stage, where he received a warm welcome from the crowd.

His WrestleMania Goes Hollywood match with United States Champion Austin Theory was the reason for the return. Cena initially declined Theory’s “gift” of facing him in a championship match at the company’s biggest event of the year because he felt Theory hadn’t earned the opportunity. He made fun of Theory and stated that WWE has to add audience noise because fans don’t pay attention to him when he wrestles. They contributed to the similarities between them before Cena accepted the match.

Cena discussed his return to the WWE in his hometown of Boston and the reason for his emotional reaction on Tuesday morning.

Cena wrote, “Last night was the first time I entered the arena and had the thought that it might be the last time. I’ll never be able to put into words how much I love the #WWEUniverse.”

Since his loss to Universal Champion Roman Reigns at SummerSlam in 2021, this will be John Cena’s first PLE match. It will be his first WrestleMania match since losing to Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Funhouse match at WrestleMania 36.

You can check out Cena’s complete tweet below: