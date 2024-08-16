John Cena Explains Why He Doesn’t Name Dream Opponents For His Retirement Tour

WWE legend and 16-time World Champion John Cena spoke with Extra on a number of topics, including why he has never been someone to name his dream opponents.

Cena said, “Oh, I think the great thing about WWE is the story never ends. And it always seems to grow in reach and grow in popularity. So even after I’m retired, I would want to have illusions of like, ‘Oh, what would a match be like with this person or this person?’”

“I never try to marry myself to those concepts, because that stuff is beyond my control. I just kind of take the opponents that I’m given and try to tell the best story I can.”

You can check out Cena’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)