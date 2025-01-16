John Cena Explains Why His Frequent Wins Were Necessary For WWE

During an interview with Collider.com, John Cena reflected on his dominant run at the peak of his WWE career and explained why his frequent victories were necessary at the time.

Cena said, “One of the biggest hang-ups in the middle portion of my career was that, spoiler alert, John wins. What people don’t understand is, I think now, maybe, as we begin to reflect back here on this last run of like, ‘Hey, man, I was in it for the long haul.

The way you make those losses impactful is sometimes you’ve got to win, and sometimes you’ve got to win a lot. Any time you can pass energy on to somebody, that’s kind of the life cycle of the business. You come in an unknown and, hopefully, you get the flywheel spinning, you create all this energy on your way out, you pay it forward, you pass it off.”