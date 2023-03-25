John Cena Gives Praise To Sami Zayn And His Recent Rise To The Top In WWE

John Cena, the 16-time World Champion, recently spoke with Whiskey Talk’s Andrew Santino about Sami Zayn’s recent success. Cena specifically mentioned Zayn connecting with the fans.

He stated, “I gotta give Sami his comeuppance. Here’s a guy who’s been in the business a long time and worked really hard in circuits outside the WWE and made a great name for himself, then got in WWE in the NXT program and made a great name for himself, and then got into WWE and kind of struggled to connect with the audience.”

He continued, “Everyone now, because he’s very popular now, thinks it’s like [snaps fingers], alright, it clicked. His character went through a major reconstruction just about three years ago, maybe even a little more than that. It’s taken him three and a half years, and now all that hard work, and I can see it, I can see how hard he works, and I see how he’s invested in connecting with the audience. It’s paid off. Everybody loves him because they know who he is.”

Cena is set to challenge Austin Theory for the United States Championship at WrestleMania 39.

