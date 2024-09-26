John Cena Guests Star On Season Premiere Of The Simpsons On FOX This Sunday

John Cena has always been an animated character.
This Sunday, he will be for real.
“The Greatest of All-Time” is scheduled to appear as one of many big celebrity guest stars for the season 36 premiere episode of The Simpsons on FOX.
The episode dubbed “Bart’s Birthday” premieres Sunday, September 29, 2024, on FOX, and will be available the next day on Hulu.
A big episode needs even bigger guest stars.
Don't miss @JohnCena and more on the season premiere of #TheSimpsons this Sunday on @FOXTV! Next day on @hulu. pic.twitter.com/xhxWg01VC3
— The Simpsons (@TheSimpsons) September 26, 2024