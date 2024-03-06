John Cena Hints At WWE WrestleMania 40 Appearance

Fans are buzzing about John Cena’s potential appearance at WWE WrestleMania 40. Last year, Cena defeated Austin Theory at WrestleMania 40 and Solo Sikoa in his most recent WWE match, Crown Jewel in November.

As PWMania.com previously reported, there has been talk of having Cena attend Mania, but it depends on his acting schedule. If he makes it, he won’t be able to do anything that is considered risky due to insurance restrictions. It was stated that if Cena appears, the plan is for something “fun, short, memorable, and with substance.”

Ryan Clark asked John Cena if he prefers jorts or a suit while appearing on First Take this morning, and Cena replied jorts if he’s talking about WrestleMania with fingers crossed.

Clark: “You know, every time you get an opportunity to throw the three piece [suit] on, you’re always ready to go. But the true question is, three piece or jorts?”

Cena: “It depends if we’re talking [about] WrestleMania 40, crossing my fingers. I hope the shorts are there. If we’re talking First Take, I will do my best to put on a waistcoat.”