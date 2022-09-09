John Cena in Discussions to Star in Peter Farrelly’s “Ricky Stanicky” Movie With Zac Efron

It’s possible that John Cena already has his next film project in the works.

During an interview with Deadline, writer and director Peter Farrelly revealed that he is in the process of negotiating with Cena and Zac Efron to have them play leading roles in his upcoming R-rated comedy film, Ricky Stanicky.

Despite the fact that negotiations with the actors have not yet been finalized, the shooting of the movie is scheduled to begin in January. Ricky Stanicky would be portrayed by Cena.

In the synopsis of the movie, it is stated that “Ricky Stanicky is a fictional character used by a group of married friends to blame their misbehavior when making excuses to their wives. When the wives become suspicious of never meeting this person, the husbands then find someone to play the fictional character.”

As was mentioned earlier, Efron will be playing the role of Kevin Von Erich in the upcoming film “The Iron Claw,” which will begin filming in Louisiana very soon.

Cena is currently working on the production of season 2 of “Peacemaker” for HBO Max.