John Cena & Jimmy Uso Return On SmackDown Next Week, Big Match Announced

You can officially pencil in some action for next week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

On this week’s special Bray Wyatt and Terry Funk tribute show, the commentary trio of Michael Cole, Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves announced a match and two returns for next week’s show.

Next Friday night on WWE SmackDown, future WWE Hall of Fame legend John Cena will return, as will Jimmy Uso.

Additionally, next week’s show will feature Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar teaming up to take on the duo of Austin Theory & Grayson Waller in a featured tag-team bout.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com every Friday night for live WWE Friday Night SmackDown results coverage.