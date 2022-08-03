John Cena Legacy Championship Belts Now Available At WWE Shop For $1,000

Although #CenaMonth is officially in the rear-view mirror, WWE is still pushing some merchandise tied into the milestone 20-year anniversary of the Dr. of Thuganomics.

WWE Shop is advertising the sale of a special John Cena Legacy Championship title belt. The title comes with an exclusive rally towel and sweatband set, with the total package going for $1,000.

Back in late June, the John Cena Legacy Championship title belt was unveiled on WWE’s The Bump, with the hosts of the program noting only 500 were made and that they would be available for pre-order on the official merchandise website for WWE starting at the end of July.

The official WWE Shop website posted the item on Tuesday and now 500 members of the WWE Universe can attempt to put their money down to become one of very few who will ever own this incredibly rare replica championship belt.

Featured below are the details on the John Cena Legacy Championship title belt that were released via the WWE Shop website earlier today.

John Cena Legacy Championship Collector’s Title Belt

Special Event Item

Your Price: $999.99

This is a special event item. Orders containing this product will be shipped separately. This item will be shipped no later than Friday, September 23, 2022.Product ID: 4997093Material: 100% Zinc Alloy – Plate; 100% Leather – StrapTitle belt weighs approx. 6.17 lbs.1st side plate measures approx. 4.5” x 4.5”Main plate measures approx. 10.25” x 10.25”2nd side plate measures approx. 3.875” x 3.875”Snap fasteners16 Gems represent John Cena’s 16 WWE World ChampionshipsSpinning front plate reminiscent of John Cena’s custom championships over the yearsBox measures approx. 18.687” x 10.687” x 12.75” (without handle) and weighs approx. 21.164lb (with title belt)Includes exclusive sweatband set (100% Cotton), rally towel (100% Cotton) and box (100% MDF; 100% Metal Hardware)Suitable for waist sizes up to 46”Towel measures approx. 17” x 12”Strap measures approx. 51.188” x 11.625”Imported Brand: WWE AuthenticCelebrate 20 years since the debut of one of the most legendary figures in all of the WWE by grabbing this John Cena Legacy Championship Collector’s Title Belt, including an exclusive rally towel and sweatband set. The gems in the spinning plate represent the 16 World Championship titles that Cena gained during his time dominating the WWE. Many of the graphics of the belt pay homage to iconic career moments, such as “U Can’t C Me.” Any true fan of “The Doctor Of Thuganomics” will have this piece proudly displayed in their fan cave.

Order your John Cena WWE Legacy Championship title belt today by visiting WWE Shop.