John Cena Makes It Clear December Of 2025 Will Be His Last WWE Date Ever

John Cena has confirmed his final official date with WWE will be in December of 2025.

During a recent interview with CBS Mornings, Cena said, “My last performance in the WWE ring will be in December 2025, period, and I like saying that because if I lie to my audience, they’re gonna call me on my BS.”

Regarding what is next for him, Cena responded, “I’ll know what’s next when it comes up, but I know if I wake up every day and say, ‘How can I earn the sunset?’ I’m going to do something useful, and that’s going to lead to something to be done.”

For the complete interview, check out the media player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.