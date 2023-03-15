John Cena Match Scrapped From WWE WrestleMania 39 Could Happen At SummerSlam

John Cena vs. Logan Paul may take place later this year.

Cena vs. Paul was originally scheduled for WrestleMania 39 in late 2022 after Paul pitched the match to WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H. For WrestleMania, WWE chose Paul vs. Seth Rollins and Cena vs. WWE United States Champion Austin Theory.

In an update, WrestleVotes reports that Cena vs. Paul could take place at WWE SummerSlam on August 5 at Ford Field in Detroit.

It was stated that Paul and Cena are both “massively on board” with working together, believing that they can make a lot of money off their star power.

“Logan loved the idea and Cena was totally down it. They’d have made mega money and it’s just a matter of when. They want to tell a good story because they’re megastars, so there’s got to be a reason. The matches is very much on the table, even at a SummerSlam. All parties involved want to do it,” according to the report.

Cena’s busy schedule would determine whether he could return in time for SummerSlam after his WrestleMania match with Theory. Many options are “on the table” for the future, but that doesn’t mean they will happen because there are many factors at play when it comes to Cena’s involvement.