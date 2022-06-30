John Cena Nearing Another Impressive Record-Breaking Milestone With Make-A-Wish Foundation

John Cena is nearing yet another milestone with the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The WWE legend granted a few wishes for the Make-A-Wish Foundation backstage at the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas prior to his special 20th anniversary celebration appearance on WWE Monday Night Raw.

Cena granted three wishes before the weekly red brand television program, meeting 12 year old David, 16 year old Arleth and nine year old Tyler.

With the latest granted wishes under his belt, this puts Cena at a total of 659 wishes granted through the Make-A-Wish Foundation. This makes Cena the record-holder, by far, for most wishes granted by a celebrity. He is also reportedly the most requested celebrity through the Make-A-Wish Foundation — by a considerable amount.

The 659 granted wishes for Cena brings him closer to the new milestone level of 700 wishes.

The WWE Community website posted the following, along with photos of Cena granting some wishes prior to his 20th anniversary celebration on WWE Monday Night Raw.

John Cena grants wishes before his 20th anniversary celebration

John Cena grants wishes for Make-A-Wish’s David, 12, Arleth, 16, and Tyler, 9, before his 20th anniversary celebration at Raw in Laredo, Texas. Cena is still the most requested celebrity wish granter of all time with more than 650 wishes! For more on Make-A-Wish, visit wish.org

Check out some photos and video footage of John Cena granting some wishes through the Make-A-Wish Foundation at this week’s edition of WWE Monday Night Raw in Laredo, TX. via the tweets and video embedded below courtesy of WWE’s official channels.