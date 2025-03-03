John Cena Not Set WWE TV Immediately After Elimination Chamber

At WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes rejected The Rock’s offer of an alliance, leading to a shocking betrayal. The Rock responded by unveiling his own chosen champion—John Cena—who, after winning the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match, officially turned heel and viciously attacked Rhodes. With this betrayal, Cena is now set to challenge Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41 next month.

Despite the massive storyline shift, Cena is not advertised for the next two episodes of Raw. During the Elimination Chamber post-show press conference, The Rock revealed that Cena’s schedule remains packed due to his ongoing film commitments. Cena traveled from Budapest to Toronto on the day of the event and immediately departed for Africa afterward.

Cena’s Hollywood obligations continue to play a role in his WWE appearances as his in-ring career winds down. However, he is scheduled to return for WWE’s March 17, 24, and 31st episodes of Raw leading up to WrestleMania 41.

With Cena’s shocking heel turn, his partnership with The Rock, and his WrestleMania title shot, his next WWE appearances will be must-watch television.