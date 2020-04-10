John Cena NWO Entrance Video, Edge On WWE Backstage

– As seen below, WWE has released a nWo entrance video for John Cena. The video was inspired by the nWo segment with Cena and Bray Wyatt during the Firefly Fun House Match at WrestleMania 36, which The Fiend won.

– WWE Hall of Famer Edge has been announced as the featured guest for next Tuesday’s episode of WWE Backstage on FS1 at 11pm ET. This will be the first Backstage appearance for The Rated R Superstar. As noted before, Backstage analyst CM Punk is scheduled to return to the show next week as well.