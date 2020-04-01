John Cena On “After The Bell”, Footage Of NXT Stars At Wasabi Con

– Below is the latest episode of the WWE Fandom series from the WWE Performance Center YouTube channel, featuring host Vic Joseph. This episode shows WWE NXT Superstars Dio Maddin and Mansoor visiting WasabiCon, one of the biggest conventions of the year. NXT’s Shane Thorne also makes random appearances in a running joke. WasabiCon was last held in October 2019 from Vero Beach, FL. The 2020 version will run from October 3-4 in Jacksonville, FL.

– WWE has announced John Cena as Corey Graves’ guest on this week’s edition of the “After The Bell” podcast. Below is the full announcement: