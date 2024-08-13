John Cena Plans To Do 36 Dates For His WWE Farewell Tour

John Cena continues to discuss his decision to retire from WWE. Cena announced his retirement from WWE in-ring competition during the Money in the Bank event.

He claimed that he will be present when Raw moves to Netflix. Cena also announced that the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and WrestleMania 2025 would be his final appearances in the ring. The former WWE Champion plans to wrestle all year, aiming for 30 to 40 contests.

Cena was asked about the farewell tour in a new interview with Collider, and he said that he plans to perform 36 dates.

Cena stated, “I can probably confirm that Peacemaker will take us to the end of 2024, and I can say that with the utmost conviction because I have given the calendar year 2025 to WWE. I am retiring in 2025, and I start that farewell tour in January. I’ll end it in December, and it’s going to be right around 36 dates around the world to pay thanks and gratitude to the WWE audiences around the world. So that’s what I’m doing in 2025.”

Cena’s next feature, “Jackpot,” will be available on Amazon Prime on August 15th.

You can check out the interview below: