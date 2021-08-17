John Cena Platinum NFT To Be Released On Friday

WWE will release a one-of-one John Cena Platinum NFT this Friday at 8pm ET as SmackDown hits the air on FOX.

A 24-hour auction for the Cena Platinum NFT will begin at 8pm ET this Friday. It appears there will be several Cena-related NFTs available for fans to purchase or bid on.

This is WWE’s second-ever NFT release, which comes after WWE had success with their first NFT release for The Undertaker during WrestleMania 37 weekend.