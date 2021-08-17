John Cena Platinum NFT To Be Released On Friday

WWE will release a one-of-one John Cena Platinum NFT this Friday at 8pm ET as SmackDown hits the air on FOX.
A 24-hour auction for the Cena Platinum NFT will begin at 8pm ET this Friday. It appears there will be several Cena-related NFTs available for fans to purchase or bid on.
This is WWE’s second-ever NFT release, which comes after WWE had success with their first NFT release for The Undertaker during WrestleMania 37 weekend.
THIS FRIDAY
Just in time for #SummerSlam, @WWE drops a unique 1-of-1 @JohnCena Platinum NFT!
Join the 24-hour auction this Friday at 8pm ET. Go to https://t.co/gtMs8R5oCy for more details. pic.twitter.com/xT6J0l90RG
— WWE (@WWE) August 17, 2021