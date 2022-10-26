John Cena Plays Presidential Candidate In New Peacock-Exclusive Movie Premiering Soon

Next month, Peacock will premiere a new film starring veteran WWE Superstar John Cena.

Peacock has announced that “The Independent,” a political thriller, will premiere exclusively on the streaming platform on Wednesday, November 2.

The film is directed by Amy Rice and stars John Cena, Ann Dowd, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Brian Cox. The film is being released by Relativity Media, Park Pictures, Anonymous Content, and NEXT Productions, in collaboration with Orogen Entertainment and The Exchange. The script was written by Evan Parter.

“The Independent” follows a young journalist who uncovers a conspiracy involving a US Presidential candidate that has the potential to change the outcome of the election and the fate of the country. Nate Sterling, America’s first viable independent candidate, is played by Cena. The official synopsis is as follows:

“It’s the final weeks of the most consequential presidential election in history. America is poised to elect either its first female president (Ann Dowd) or its first viable independent candidate (John Cena). Reporting history as it’s made, an idealistic young journalist (Jodie Turner-Smith) teams up with her idol, legendary journalist Nick Booker (Brian Cox), to uncover a conspiracy that places the fate of the election, and the country, in their hands.”

Sam Bisbee, Theodora Dunlap, Caddy Vanasirikul, Ryan Cunningham, and Evan Parter produce “The Independent.” Laura Grange, Julia Stuart, Brian Cox, Jodie Turner-Smith, John Cena, Blair Ward, Anders Erdén, Eric Harbert, Bill Kiely, Whitney Moehle, Michael Arrieta, Marc Danon, David Robbins, Lex Miron, Amy Jarvela, Charles Stiefel, Brian O’Shea, Nat McCormick, Jackie Kelman Bisbee, Lance Acord, and Cody Ryder serve as executive producers.

Here is a new first look clip for the movie with Cox and Turner-Smith: