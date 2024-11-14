John Cena Pokes Fun At Cody Rhodes With American Nightmare Stardust Art

When it came to insulting Cody Rhodes, John Cena went above and beyond.

Several stars have put their names in the pot to fight Cena, who plans to retire next year. Cena declared that the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and WrestleMania in 2025 will be his final appearances in the ring.

The former WWE Champion plans to wrestle all year and has set 36 dates with the business. Many believe the Undisputed WWE Champion should be one of Cena’s opponents.

Cena posts photographs on Instagram without explaining how his fans interpret them. He did it again, sharing an intriguing photo of Rhodes.

As shown below, the post without a caption is concept artwork of Rhodes as Stardust in his American Nightmare colors: