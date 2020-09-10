John Cena Posts New Cryptic Tweet

John Cena fueled rumors and speculation this afternoon when he took to Twitter and made a tweet on training for a new project, but he did not elaborate.

He wrote:

“Training for something big. [red circle emoji x 3]”

Cena, who has focused on his Hollywood career in recent years, has been away from WWE since losing the Firefly Fun House match to “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36 back in April. Stay tuned for updates on his latest teaser.