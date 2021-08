As seen on this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown in Tulsa, OK at the BOK Center on FOX, John Cena made a reference to CM Punk’s Money in the Bank 2011 WWE Title win during his face-to-face promo segment with Roman Reigns

“I’m gonna take your title, jump the barricade and run out of Allegiant Stadium as fast as I can. I may even blow you a kiss goodbye.”

Cena posted this photo of that moment today on Instagram: