John Cena Posts Teaser About His Rumored WWE WrestleMania 39 Opponent (Photo)

John Cena is well-known for his ability to time his teasers via his Instagram account, and he appears to have done so once more.

Cena is rumored to face Logan Paul at WrestleMania 39, as PWMania.com previously reported.

The December 30 edition of WWE SmackDown featured Cena’s return to the ring, where he teamed with Kevin Owens to defeat Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns.

According to Fightful Select, WWE is hoping to have Paul train for an upcoming match so that he can appear at the Royal Rumble event later this month.

Cena took to Instagram to share a photo of Logan with his brother Jake Paul. Logan is pictured holding his replica WWE Championship title belt. Cena frequently uses Instagram to tease or promote upcoming WWE appearances by posting images with no explanation.

Logan tore his meniscus and MCL in November when he challenged Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of WWE Crown Jewel.

You can check out Cena’s post below: