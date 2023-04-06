John Cena Producing New “WWE: Recruits” Series For Roku

Roku has announced a new “WWE: Recruits” docuseries.

John Cena and A. Smith & Co Productions executive produce the new Roku Original. The docuseries will follow “hopeful young wrestlers on their journey to become WWE Superstars.”

The eight-part docuseries is currently in production, and it was also on display at WrestleMania 39 this past weekend. WWE Recruits is the project’s working title, which could change. There is no set release date.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels, Big E, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, among others, will appear in the project.

“‘WWE: Recruits’ (wt) follows a group of young men and women competing to earn one of the most sought-after titles in all of entertainment: WWE Superstar. The eight-part docuseries invites viewers to experience the grueling training, personal triumphs, and life-changing moments of talented young men and women making their professional wrestling dreams a reality. Thousands of pro wrestling hopefuls will be narrowed down to an elite group of candidates going for the opportunity of a lifetime,” Roku said in a press release today.

In today’s press release, Cena stated that he is looking forward to providing fans with an exclusive all-access look at how WWE develops talents into Superstars.

“Millions around the world watch and dream of it, but only a handful of extraordinary individuals can become a WWE Superstar,” Cena commented. “I am so excited to bring ‘WWE: Recruits’ to The Roku Channel and look forward to giving viewers an exclusive all-access perspective on how the WWE turns the dreams of talented young people into a reality.”

“Roku Original series ‘WWE: Recruits’ not only unpacks how the WWE transforms unknown athletes into world-renowned stars, but also invites audiences into the lives of an unforgettable group of young people chasing their ultimate dream. We could not be more excited to work with the icon himself, John Cena, as our executive producer and our outstanding partners, the WWE and A. Smith & Co Productions, to share the untold story of this high-stakes world,” Roku Originals, added.

“The journey begins here for the next generation of future WWE hopefuls to win a once-in-a-lifetime contract, giving them a platform to shine like never before. In our first time ever partnering with The Roku Channel and WWE, being the starmakers they are, ‘WWE: Recruits’ (wt) is set to be television at its best with the best,” said Arthur Smith, CEO & Chairman of A. Smith & Co. Productions.