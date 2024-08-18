John Cena Promises He’ll Be At WWE RAW’s Netflix Debut

WWE legend and 16-time World Champion John Cena was interviewed by Speaking to Complex. He discussed a number of topics, including his appearance at the company’s premiere of RAW on Netflix in January 2025.

Cena said, “I can tell you I’ll be there for the debut. I think it’s 1/6. I’m not sure, I think so; don’t quote me on that, but it’s a history-making day for WWE. I’m so very proud of WWE. Man, I’m such a fan of the merger. I love the two companies, WWE and Netflix, and it’s an event that I will not miss. I will be there.”

