John Cena Reacts to His 20th Anniversary on RAW, Thanks Fans and WWE

After returning to WWE RAW on Monday’s episode to celebrate his 20th anniversary, veteran WWE Superstar John Cena tweeted his reaction.

Cena celebrated his 20th anniversary on Monday’s Money In the Bank go-home edition of WWE RAW from Laredo. He was welcomed backstage by the roster when the show aired, introduced to the audience and the roster by Vince McMahon for an in-ring promo, and he interacted with a variety of WWE Superstars. Cena expressed his gratitude for the support received throughout WWE’s “#CenaMonth” campaign on Twitter and promised to always give his all for his company, WWE.

“Overwhelmed with ALL the messages thru this month. Being at #WWERaw last night gave me an opportunity to show you how much YOU mean to me. Thank you @WWE for every chance you’ve taken on me, so I will continue to always give my best for my home, for my family, for US,” he wrote.

When Cena will enter the ring again is yet unknown. While he did not specify a certain time for his return to the WWE ring for a match, he did state that it would occur and there would be more than one match when he did. The WWE United States Champion Theory and John Cena were reportedly going to have a feud at WWE SummerSlam, but despite their backstage brawl at RAW (which you can watch below), there was no significant buildup to a future match.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Cena granted more Make-A-Wish wishes when he was on RAW. He is now near to the significant milestone of 700 wishes granted, which no other celebrity person has even come close to.

