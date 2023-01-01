John Cena Reacts to His WWE In-Ring Return on SmackDown

On Friday, John Cena returned to the ring with Kevin Owens to face Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on WWE SmackDown.

Cena and Owens went over after Owens pinned Zayn with a stunner. Cena took to Twitter on Saturday morning to thank his fans:

He wrote, “Thank you @WWEUniverse for investing your time and energy with me. I never overlook how lucky I am to have 2 decades of moments filled with your voice and passion. To everyone behind the scenes, in the ring, live and around the world @WWE #ThankYou. #Smackdown.”

Cena is reportedly set to compete at WWE WrestleMania 39 in April.