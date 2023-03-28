John Cena Reacts To Opening WrestleMania 39, Austin Theory Delivers Empty Arena Promo (Video)

It appears that veteran WWE Superstar John Cena has only made one television appearance during the WrestleMania 39 season.

While Cena could still appear on Friday’s go-home SmackDown, it appears unlikely given the show’s already packed schedule. Cena did not appear on Monday night’s episode of RAW, but he did take to Twitter earlier in the day to respond to WWE’s Friday announcement about how he and WWE United States Champion Austin Theory will kick off Night 1 of WrestleMania 39 on Saturday.

“First match, #WrestleMania 20, @TheGarden. First match, #WrestleMania 39, @SoFiStadium. Then. NOW. Forever,” he wrote.

Cena included a photo from his WWE United States Title victory over Big Show at WrestleMania 20 in 2004, as well as a fan-created photo of Cena raising the current WWE United States Title design, which he has never held.

Earlier reports indicated that Cena’s participation in tonight’s go-home RAW would depend on his Atlanta filming schedule for “Grand Death Lotto.” This WrestleMania Season, Cena has only appeared on RAW once, on March 6 from his hometown of Boston.

Theory made an appearance on this week’s RAW in an empty arena promo. The video is embedded below, along with Cena’s full tweet:

