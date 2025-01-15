John Cena Reflects On Memorable Losses In His WWE Career

WWE legend and 16-time World Champion John Cena spoke with Collider about several topics, including his biggest career losses.

Cena said, “There were times when I won a lot, and there were times when I lost a lot. I don’t necessarily think that is as impactful as it may seem. Whatever is best for the business and for the fans is exactly what I’ll do… Some of the ones that come to mind are certainly The Rock in Miami (at WrestleMania 28) was a fantastic loss; Kevin Owens’ debut (at Elimination Chamber 2015) was another great one that I thought was a really fun one; Rob Van Dam at Hammerstein Ballroom (at ECW One Night Stand in 2006). Anytime you can surprise people.”

On criticism of his constant wins:

“One of the biggest hang-ups in the middle portion of my career was that, spoiler alert, John wins. What people don’t understand is, I think now, maybe, as we begin to reflect back here on this last run of like, ‘Hey, man, I was in it for the long haul. The way you make those losses impactful is sometimes you’ve got to win, and sometimes you’ve got to win a lot. Any time you can pass energy on to somebody, that’s kind of the life cycle of the business. You come in an unknown and, hopefully, you get the flywheel spinning, you create all this energy on your way out, you pay it forward, you pass it off.”