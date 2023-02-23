John Cena Remains A Valuable Draw For WWE, Tickets For His RAW Return Nearly Sold Out

John Cena continues to be a valuable draw for WWE even though he has been away from the company for a while.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Cena will appear on the March 6 episode of WWE RAW in Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden. The former WWE Champion hails from this city.

At WrestleMania Goes Hollywood, Cena is scheduled to face United States Champion Austin Theory. When Theory was questioned about facing John Cena at Mania at the post-Elimination Chamber press conference, Theory mentioned Cena by teasing that he would welcome him back on RAW.

Before the announcement, WrestleTix reported that 7,705 tickets had been sold for the event, leaving 2,089 tickets available.

In just two days after Cena’s addition to the show, WrestleTix and Dave Meltzer both confirmed that WWE had sold 2,000 tickets.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer mentioned that Cena also sold a sizable number of tickets for his appearances on RAW last summer in Laredo, Texas, and then for his tag team match on SmackDown on December 30 in Tampa, Florida.

“They announced John Cena on Monday Night right? They sold 2,000 more tickets as of this morning,” Meltzer stated. “They’ll probably end up selling out. The guy…make no mistake about it, the announcement…what city were they in? Laredo, TX? They sold out the building and then Tampa they sold out. Tampa didn’t have anything special for an advance and then as soon as they announced John Cena they started moving really really quick. The other show, the same thing….the guy can move tickets.”

