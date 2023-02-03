John Cena Reportedly Locked in for WWE WrestleMania 39 Match

Despite his busy schedule in Hollywood, John Cena will return for a match at WWE WrestleMania 39.

Cena hasn’t worked a WrestleMania since the Firefly Fun House with Bray Wyatt in 2020, but the company has wanted him for this year’s show for months and will get him.

There was speculation last year that Cena would work a match against Austin Theory at SummerSlam, but that didn’t happen. There was speculation a few months ago that Cena would wrestle Logan Paul at WrestleMania after praising the WWE newcomer and the YouTuber calling for the match with the future WWE Hall Of Famer.

WWE has reverted to its original plan of Cena vs. Theory. Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Cena’s match with Theory, along with the other top bouts, is set.

Meltzer wrote, “For WrestleMania, the locked in matches at this point are Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the Universal Title, Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women’s Title, Bianca Belair vs. the Chamber winner for the Raw Women’s Title, and John Cena vs. United States Champion Austin Theory. It’s unclear whether the US Title will be on the line.”

Although Cena is currently filming a movie with Zac Efron in Australia and will not be seen on TV for the majority of the build, he will be wrestling.