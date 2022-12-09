John Cena Returning to WWE For Final SmackDown of 2022

John Cena will return to WWE at the end of 2022.

According to Variety, the former WWE Champion will appear on the final SmackDown of the year on December 30 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL.

More announcements for the episode are expected in the coming weeks, according to the report.

Cena returned to WWE TV in June to celebrate his 20th anniversary with the company on RAW, and Vince McMahon introduced him. During this appearance, he talked about his time with the company and how he wasn’t sure when he’d wrestle again.

The “Summer of Cena” tour in 2021 ended when he lost the Universal Title to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam in August, his final run with the company.

Cena is expected to compete at WWE WrestleMania 39 in April, as previously reported.

While away from WWE, Cena focused on his acting career, appearing in the DC series “Peacemaker” at HBO Max, reprising his role from James Gunn’s “Suicide Squad” film.