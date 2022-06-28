John Cena Returns on WWE RAW, Addresses Fans During 20-Year Anniversary Celebration

John Cena celebrated his 20th anniversary of making his television return on the June 27, 2022 episode of WWE RAW. Vince McMahon made a appearance on the show to introduce Cena.

Cena mentioned how his 20-year reign was made possible by the fans. Cena stated that people improved him as a person and showed him the value of perseverance. He said:

“For 20 years, you have created an environment for me to be my true self. You’ve also been brave enough to tell me when I suck and you’ve also been kind enough to tell me when I don’t.”

Cena noted that he doesn’t know when he will compete in a ring again. Cena finished off his promo by saying, “We never give up. We’re just getting started. And if you want some … COME GET SOME!”

