John Cena Reveals Who In WWE Continues To Impress Him

John Cena appeared on ESPN’s First Take this week with former WWE interviewer Charly Arnolt (fka Charly Caruso), Max Kellerman, and guest co-host Sam Acho. Charly asked Cena who in WWE is he most impressed with right now.

Cena responded-

“I always say the same thing – Vince McMahon, because he’s so unpredictable. He keeps everybody in suspense. There’s been a lot of crazy decisions lately… I don’t know what the future of WWE will hold, but it’s certainly exciting times. I’m always impressed, especially returning, by his work ethic, by his commitment, by his passion. So, I gotta say Vince.”

Charly then commented on how she remembered Vince’s work ethic. She said-

“Well, listen, I remember every time after we’d finish up with a show, I’d always run into his trainer in the lobby of the hotel, and he would be getting ready for their midnight training sessions. So, Vince McMahon stays busy, he stays working, he is certainly undefeated.”

Here is full video from the appearance-