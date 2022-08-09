John Cena Rules Out WWE Clash at the Castle Return, Talks Possible 17th World Title Run

The next major WWE event, Clash at the Castle, will take place next month. This will be the first major WWE event in the UK since 1992.

One prominent figure won’t be present, though. During a Q&A session at Wales Comic Con, John Cena addressed the situation.

“I’ve been coming to Cardiff to fight for 15-plus years, and every time, it’s exciting and amazing. I’m not going to be at Clash,” Cena stated.

Cena also commented on possibly becoming a 17-time world champion:

“That’s a very difficult question. Like I said, I know I’m not done in the ring. But I am realistic with where I’m at in my life. I’m 45 and I can tell you from being a 16-time champion, it is very tough to win. The top of that mountain is a young man’s game. So I’m not done in the ring. but I’m not certain that that’s in the cards. We’ll see. [There are] stories yet to be told, because if I’m in the ring, I got a chance. I am just saying I’ve been there, so kudos to the young guys doing it.”

Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre at the September 3 event, which will take place at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

Since his defeat by Reigns at last year’s SummerSlam, Cena has not competed in a WWE match. He has been adamant that he hasn’t completely given up wrestling and is still concentrating on his acting career.

Last month, when Cena made his return to RAW, he said he did not know when he would return to the ring and that he would not be wrestling anytime soon.

You can watch Cena’s appearance below:



