John Cena Rumor Killer, WWE Content On NBC Universal’s Peacock Streaming Service

– There was a post on Reddit which claimed that John Cena is no longer under contract to WWE but will still be making one-off appearances. The report was attributed to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com but Meltzer never wrote or said anything regarding Cena not being under contract. Meltzer confirmed that the report is “totally made up.”

– According to Variety.com, WWE content will be included in NBC Universal’s Peacock streaming service:

“Sports: Peacock Premium will also feature access live and on demand sports programming, including more than 175 exclusive Premier League matches for the 2020-2021 season; coverage of elite cycling events like the Tour De France from Aug. 29-Sept. 20, and La Vuelta from Oct. 20-Nov. 8; and more than 100 hours of WWE content coming in August 2020 including series ‘WWE Untold’ and ‘Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions,’ and compilations like ‘John Cena’s Best WrestleMania Matches.'”

The service goes live on July 15th.