John Cena Says The Rock’s Earned The Right To Not Be Pressured Into A WWE Return

Veteran WWE Superstar John Cena recently spoke with Entertainment Tonight’s Lauren Zima to promote Friday’s release of the “Vacation Friends” movie on Hulu, and said he’s rooting for former rival-turned-friend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to return to WWE.

Cena said The Rock has earned the right not to be pressured into a return.

“He’s earned the right not to be pressured into that choice,” Cena said. “I can say he is a fan of the WWE. He is the most electrifying man in sports entertainment. So as a fan do, I want to see one of the greatest performers of all time step back in the WWE ring? Yeah. But in no way am I gonna call him and if I’m gonna talk to him about something, it’s not gonna try to be to get him back in the WWE ring. He needs to come to that conclusion by himself.”

“Because then, his performance will be, The Rock, he’ll be the best he can be. So I do hope he comes back, as a fan, and I hope it’s wonderful, and if he chooses not to, he’s earned the right to choose not to.”

Cena just wrapped up his Summer of Cena run, losing to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the SummerSlam main event this past Saturday night, but is still scheduled to appear at the Super SmackDown taping on September 10 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. There is no timetable for his return to the WWE storylines. The Rock is rumored to appear at the Survivor Series pay-per-view on November 21 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City. Rock is expected to kick off a feud with Reigns for WrestleMania 38 in 2022.

