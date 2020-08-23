John Cena Sends Good Luck Message To WWE Stars Ahead Of SummerSlam

The SummerSlam show goes down tonight in Orlando, Florida at the Amway Center on the WWE Network.

John Cena took to his official Twitter account where he sent a good luck message to WWE stars ahead of the show.

The former WWE Champion hasn’t been seen since WrestleMania 36 where he lost to Bray Wyatt. He wrote the following:

“Creating a “@WrestleMania moment” any year can be a difficult feat but the creativity awarded us through those challenges can expand our Universe even further. To everyone taking that challenge tonight at #SummerSlam, good luck! We’re all counting on you! @WWENetwork.”