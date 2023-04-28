John Cena Set For Josh’s Happy, Sad, Confused Podcast With MTV’s Josh Horowitz

John Cena will make an in-person and online live appearance at The 92nd Street Y in New York (92NY) on Monday, May 15, at 7 p.m. for a live taping of Josh Horowitz’s Happy, Sad, Confused podcast with MTV’s Josh Horowitz.

Tickets can be purchased here. The following was issued:

John Cena in Conversation with MTV News’ Josh Horowitz: Fast X

Join beloved actor and WWE star John Cena on Fast X, the tenth installment and closing chapter of the epic Fast & Furious saga, with MTV News’ Josh Horowitz for a live taping of the Happy Sad Confused podcast. Continuing the story of Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family as they face of a terrifying, familiar foe, Fast X darts from Los Angeles to the catacombs of Rome, from Brazil to London, from Portugal to Antarctica — anchored by the series’ trademark jaw-dropping, action-packed driving and an all-star ensemble cast including Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jason Momoa, Jason Statham, and John Cena. Hear Cena discuss the long-running franchise, what’s made it so enduring, stories from behind the scenes, and more.